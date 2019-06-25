Monica Kimani Murder: Maribe and Jowie's trial resumes today

The trial of slain business woman Monica Kimani is set to resume today morning at the Milimani law courts.

The prosecution has lined up 33 witnesses to testify against TV Journalist Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in the murder case.

The two are the prime suspects in the murder.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki earlier on said four of the 33 witnesses are protected while five are expert witnesses.

When the matter appeared before Justice John Wakiaga, Mwaniki said the prosecution had secured concrete evidence including photographs and digital records to prove their case.

The prosecution also objected to the release of Irungu on grounds he would interfere with the investigations.

The case resumes even as the High Court declined to grant bail to Jowie.

Jowie, through his lawyers, had appealed against a denial of bail terms but Wakiaga for the second time declined to review the terms.

The slain businesswoman was killed at her apartment in Kilimani after arriving from Juba, where she operated her family businesses.

She was scheduled to travel to Dubai before her body was found dumped in bath tab with throat slit, hands and legs tied.

Irungu and Maribe were arrested and charged as prime suspects in the murder.

But in October, Maribe was released on a Sh1 million cash bail.

She was granted an alternative of a Sh2 million bond or three sureties of a similar amount.

Wakiaga however ruled that Jowie would remain in custody for the rest of the murder trial.

Citing Jowie's history with guns, Wakiaga said the first accused would pose a risk by creating fear and intimidating witnesses.

"Being a person with specialised security training, and having handle various guns, he would pose a risk by intimidating witnesses."

"This court orders that the first accused person remains in custody for the period of his trial and must be accorded proper treatment," Wakiaga ordered.