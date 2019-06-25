Letter that led DCI to summon CSs over Ruto 'assasination'

An alleged letter by an unknown Cabinet Secretary is at the centre of the drama that has hit President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet.

The alleged letter which has been circulating online for a week now is what led to the summoning of three CSs by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday.

The author of the alleged letter dated May 30, 2019 claims that a meeting had been convened at Hotel La Mada to discuss how to "shore up support for the President in Mt. Kenya and its diaspora."

Also on the agenda was "proposed referendum" and "go on the offensive against Deputy President William Ruto.