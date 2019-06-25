Close

CRACK IN JUBILEE

Letter that led DCI to summon CSs over Ruto 'assasination'

On Monday, CS Munya confirmed that the letter was the basis on which the DCI summoned them.

• The alleged letter said to have been sent by an unnamed CS to the President.

• Munya says the DCI is yet to confirm whether the letter is authentic or not.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
25 June 2019 - 12:33
Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialisation) when they appeared at the DCI headquarters on Monday.
Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialisation) when they appeared at the DCI headquarters on Monday.
Image: GEORGE OWITI

An alleged letter by an unknown Cabinet Secretary is at the centre of the drama that has hit President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet.

The alleged letter which has been circulating online for a week now is what led to the summoning of three CSs by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday.

The author of the alleged letter dated May 30, 2019 claims that a meeting had been convened at Hotel La Mada to discuss how to "shore up support for the President in Mt. Kenya and its diaspora."

Also on the agenda was "proposed referendum" and "go on the offensive against Deputy President William Ruto.

On Monday, Industrialisation CS Peter Munya confirmed that the letter was the basis on which they were summoned by the DCI.

Munya said that the DCI is yet to confirm that a letter allegedly sent to the President over the matter is genuine or not.

"So we told them if they authenticate the letter, and they find it is genuine and therefore it requires our response, we are ready to do so at any time," Munya said.

He added; "The DP has not recorded any statement. Standard procedure is that if someone makes an allegation of that nature then that person is required by law to record a statement."

Uhuru ordered DCI to probe Ruto assassination plot

Kinoti confirms Ruto had made claim but said they will commence investigations once he records a statement
News
13 hours ago
