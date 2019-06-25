Kisumu woman, two children locked in house over rent

A Kisumu security firm has been accused of locking a woman and her two children in a house over Sh12,500 delayed rent.

William Muga Aguyo, 47, said his wife and children have been locked in the house by Chakra Security since Friday.

Aguyo claimed his children aged 13 and seven, who are in Standards 7 and 2 respectively, are unable to go to school.

“I was away when they were locked in the house,” he said. The family, he said, has not been able to access food since Friday.

They live in a two-bedroom house at Gesoko junction near Joyland Secondary School in Manyatta.

Aguyo accused the firm of failing to listen to his plea to open the door for the family. He normally pays the rent on the 10th of every month.

“I have lived in this house for more than a year. I have never delayed with rent. This is the first time,” he said.

He questioned why the firm was quick to lock his family in the house yet he paid a deposit of Sh12,500 before he entered the house.

The former Samper Tours and Travellers driver has reported the matter to the rent tribunal office.

Kisumu county police commander Benson Maweu promised thorough investigations.

Chakra has been accused of harassing and intimidating tenants over rent. But the security firm's manager John Wanyama denied the allegations.

He questioned the location of the house and said many houses have been locked over rent.

"Let him take us in the house we go open the door and confirm his allegations," Wanyama told the Star on phone.

