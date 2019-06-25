Kisumu doctors call off strike after deal with county

Doctors in Kisumu county have called off their three-day strike and will resume work immediately following an agreement with the county government.

The doctors on Monday signed a return to work agreement through the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union chairman Kevin Osuri. county secretary Olango Onudi signed on behalf of the devolved unit at acting Health executive Nerry Achar’s boardroom.

The strike started on Friday midnight over failure by the county government to fulfil the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Osuri said, “We have been in the negotiation process for the last three days and we are happy that finally we have agreed with the county government and ask doctors to immediately go back to work."

The county government has set aside Sh250 million to be spent on the promotion of doctors.

“The county government of Kisumu is going to place all doctors with Master's degree, also known as consultants, in job group Q and above depending on the years served and scheme of services,” Achar said on Saturday.

He told the media that all doctors will be promoted by July 1 according to the scheme of service. However, they will be paid their arrears by September 30 due to government budgetary cycles.