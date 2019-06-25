Kisumu doctors call off strike after deal with county

• County has paid comprehensive health insurance for all doctors; those who paid for services asked to present receipts to the health department.
• They had complained of denial of study leave, health insurance and failure of the county to implement their 2017 CBA.
Doctors in Kisumu county have called off their three-day strike and will resume work immediately following an agreement with the county government.
The doctors on Monday signed a return to work agreement through the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union chairman Kevin Osuri. county secretary Olango Onudi signed on behalf of the devolved unit at acting Health executive Nerry Achar’s boardroom.
The strike started on Friday midnight over failure by the county government to fulfil the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Osuri said, “We have been in the negotiation process for the last three days and we are happy that finally we have agreed with the county government and ask doctors to immediately go back to work."
The county government has set aside Sh250 million to be spent on the promotion of doctors.
“The county government of Kisumu is going to place all doctors with Master's degree, also known as consultants, in job group Q and above depending on the years served and scheme of services,” Achar said on Saturday.
He told the media that all doctors will be promoted by July 1 according to the scheme of service. However, they will be paid their arrears by September 30 due to government budgetary cycles.
He said they had paid comprehensive health insurance for all doctors. “The bureaucrats at the NHIF have indicated that this will be effected from July 1, this year. We ask for patience because this matter affects all public employees nationwide."
The CEC asked doctors who had paid for treatment after the lapse of the NHIF cover to present the receipts at the department of health for consideration.
Achar, who is also the county Finance boss, said all outstanding statutory deductions will be paid by June 30.
The doctors accused the county of delaying their promotion. It owes them Sh208 million, he said.
The county had, in addition, denied the doctors study leave and failed to provide them with comprehensive insurance cover, he said.
