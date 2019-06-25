Close

ORDERS EXTENDED

IEBC stopped from hiring new CEO

Court suspends interviews until case challenging recruitment is heard and determined

In Summary

• Case will be heard on July 10 when both parties are expected to appear in court.

• Commission has shortlisted 10 candidates from a list of 97 applicants.

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA WambulwaAnnette
News
25 June 2019 - 00:00
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on April 20 /JACK OWUOR
BLOCKED: IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on April 20 /JACK OWUOR

Interviews for the IEBC chief executive officer that were to begin on Monday and end on Wednesday will not take place.

The High Court extended orders stopping the recruitment until a case filed by Chama Cha Mawakili challenging the process is heard and determined.

On Friday last week, Justice Byrum Ongaya temporarily barred recruitment of the CEO following the petition.

The commission has shortlisted 10 candidates from a list of 97 applicants.

Judge Ongaya extended the orders on Monday stopping the IEBC from carrying out any interviews.

The case will be heard on July 10 when both parties are expected to appear in court.

The lobby group argues that despite the commission promising the public it shall publish all names of the applicants, the shortlisted candidates and the reasons thereof within 14 days upon closure of the submissions of applications, IEBC has refused to do so.

On June 7 the commission told the public it had received 95 applications and promised to publish the full list.

However, on June 11 the public learnt through the local dailies that the commission had shortlisted 10 candidates of the 97 applicants.

“To date the commission has never published on its official website the list of the applicants and the shortlisted candidates,” the petitioners say.

 

CCM says the IEBC has not explained to the public the reasons for shortlisting the 10 candidates and why the remaining ones were rejected.

“Consequently, they failed to meet the open, transparent and competitive test set by the law as aforesaid,” the petition reads.

MORE:

Judge halts recruitment of IEBC CEO

IEBC accused of conducting process in secrecy, violating the Constitution.
News
2 months ago

MPs want panel appointed to recruit IEBC chiefs

Under the IEBC Act, five commissioners are required to constitute a quorum
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA WambulwaAnnette
News
25 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ethiopia Amhara 'coup ringleader killed'
    8h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. US 'launched cyber attack on Iran weapon systems'
    1d ago World

  5. Army chief shot dead in Ethiopia attacks
    1d ago Africa

Latest Videos