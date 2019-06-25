IEBC stopped from hiring new CEO

Interviews for the IEBC chief executive officer that were to begin on Monday and end on Wednesday will not take place.

The High Court extended orders stopping the recruitment until a case filed by Chama Cha Mawakili challenging the process is heard and determined.

On Friday last week, Justice Byrum Ongaya temporarily barred recruitment of the CEO following the petition.

The commission has shortlisted 10 candidates from a list of 97 applicants.

Judge Ongaya extended the orders on Monday stopping the IEBC from carrying out any interviews.

The case will be heard on July 10 when both parties are expected to appear in court.

The lobby group argues that despite the commission promising the public it shall publish all names of the applicants, the shortlisted candidates and the reasons thereof within 14 days upon closure of the submissions of applications, IEBC has refused to do so.

On June 7 the commission told the public it had received 95 applications and promised to publish the full list.

However, on June 11 the public learnt through the local dailies that the commission had shortlisted 10 candidates of the 97 applicants.

“To date the commission has never published on its official website the list of the applicants and the shortlisted candidates,” the petitioners say.

CCM says the IEBC has not explained to the public the reasons for shortlisting the 10 candidates and why the remaining ones were rejected.

“Consequently, they failed to meet the open, transparent and competitive test set by the law as aforesaid,” the petition reads.