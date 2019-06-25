Graft and inefficiency erode trust in public service, says Kinyua

Corruption, inefficiency and ineptitude continue to weaken the trust the public has bestowed on civil servants, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has said.

Kinyua said there is reluctance to adopt technology yet it is key for effective public service. He spoke during the closing ceremony of the 7th Edition of the African Public Service Day.

"In the last couple of decades, we have seen how radically life has been changed by mobile telephony technology and many other ground-breaking innovations. Unfortunately, not every technological change is for the better," he said.

The event was held from Friday to Sunday at the Kenyatta International Conventions Centre.

The theme was, "The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching a culture of Good Governance, ICT and innovation for inclusive service delivery."

More than 1,000 delegates from 44 African Union member states attended the event.

Kinyua said the trust between citizens and public servants has either fallen or has been shaken. "The larger the institution, the less responsive," he said.

He urged public servants to work towards rebuilding strong public institutions. Kinyua said the talent, energy and ingenuity of youth should be allowed to flourish.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said innovative ways of improving public service should be adopted in Africa as outlined in the 2063 agenda. The agenda is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse of the future.

"With effective public service, the socio-economic growth improves and hence jobs for young people,"she said.

Kobia thanked the AU for allowing Kenya to host the African Public Service Day.

President Uhuru Kenya said during the opening ceremony on Friday that Africa needs transparent and accountable governance across to enable the continent to develop.

"People entrusted with public resources must utilise them in an accountable and transparent manner to ensure we combat corruption. No government can achieve its development agenda without good governance and good service delivery,” Uhuru said.

Efficient management of public service resources is the cornerstone of any country, he said. Uhuru said his administration is determined to combat corruption in the civil service.

He also challenged African leaders to find unique answers for Africa’s unique challenges.

The best performing teams in various categories were given awards. The Commissioner for Political Affairs, African Union Commission Minata Samate Cessouma and public service ministers from AU member states and heads of delegations were present.

