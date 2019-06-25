Fire razes Machakos Boys' dormitory

A fire has razed a dormitory in Machakos Boys' High School in Machakos county.

The dormitory belonging to Form 1 students went up in flames on Sunday night leaving the learners in the cold.

Principal Khai Indimuli said the incident resulted from an electric fault.

“There is no problem. The fire was as a result of an electric fault, we are trying to solve the problem,” Indimuli said.

He spoke to Star on the phone on Monday, saying all students were safe and no one sustained injuries during the incident.

The fire destroyed property of unknown value which included students’ personal effects and school property.

Machakos county director of emergency services David Mwongela said the dormitory caught fire around 6pm, minutes after a heavy downpour.

"The fire was fierce and it consumed mattresses, bedding and other personal belongings of the students,” Mwongela said.

Mwongela said the fire was contained by a brigade from Machakos county government thereby preventing it from spreading to other structures.

Police in Machakos among other relevant authorities on Monday visited the school to investigate what caused the fire.

