16 arrested in Industrial Area over illegal petroleum

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has arrested 16 people caught operating in illegal petroleum sites in Nairobi's Industrial Area on Tuesday.

During the operation, more than five sites were shut down and over 1,000 liters of assorted petroleum products were recovered.

The operation is part of the campaign taken by the authority to unearth cases of fuel adulteration in the country.

The operation was led by EPRA director general Pavel Oimeke who announced reward plan scheme to any individual who will report cases of petroleum adulteration to them.

Oimeke said the reward scheme will encourage members of the public to volunteer names and sites of illegal operation in the country.