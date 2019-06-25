16 arrested in Industrial Area over illegal petroleum

• During the operation, more than five sites were shut down and over 1000 liters of assorted petroleum products were recovered.
• The authority had recently listed seven stations selling fuel that does not meet the agency's standards.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has arrested 16 people caught operating in illegal petroleum sites in Nairobi's Industrial Area on Tuesday.
During the operation, more than five sites were shut down and over 1,000 liters of assorted petroleum products were recovered.
The operation is part of the campaign taken by the authority to unearth cases of fuel adulteration in the country.
The operation was led by EPRA director general Pavel Oimeke who announced reward plan scheme to any individual who will report cases of petroleum adulteration to them.
Oimeke said the reward scheme will encourage members of the public to volunteer names and sites of illegal operation in the country.
The authority had recently listed seven stations selling fuel that does not meet the agency's standards.
They included Waumini fuel station in Trans Nzoia, Magharibi station in Bungoma, Rubern Igunza (Busia), Kodiaga (Kisumu), Desnol Kisian (Kisumu) and Panam and Corldori filling station both in Homa Bay.
They are the only stations found selling non-compliant fuel out of 862 where tests were done between January and March 2019.
The authority said it has put in measures of monitoring the quality of petroleum motor fuel on sale, transport and those in storage throughout the country.
The arrested individuals will be arraigned.