We have not moved on, says slain lawyer's widow

Murdered lawyer Willie Kimani's wife has had to explain to her two sons where their father is and what happened to him, keeping the wounds of his death fresh.

Speaking on Saturday during the third memorial service at Kimani's home in Kikuyu, Kiambu, Hannah said when her husband died in 2016 her two sons were too small to understand what happened but as they grow up they are asking unending questions.

"The kids keep asking me to narrate to them what happened to their dad and where he is. They also ask why someone would kill him while he was doing his job, "she told the Star.

Kimani, aged 32 at the time of his murder, worked with the International Justice Mission, a global rights lobby. He documented police brutality, including extrajudicial killings. He was killed alongside his client Josphat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in June 2016.

They went missing for about a week before their bodies wrapped in a sack were found in Ol Donyo Sabuk river on July 1.

The widow said life has never been the same again since then and they live a day at a time.