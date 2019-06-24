We have not moved on, says slain lawyer's widow

• Widow says explanation sought by her sons keeps pain fresh.
• Family hopes killers of human rights lawyer will be punished.
Murdered lawyer Willie Kimani's wife has had to explain to her two sons where their father is and what happened to him, keeping the wounds of his death fresh.
Speaking on Saturday during the third memorial service at Kimani's home in Kikuyu, Kiambu, Hannah said when her husband died in 2016 her two sons were too small to understand what happened but as they grow up they are asking unending questions.
"The kids keep asking me to narrate to them what happened to their dad and where he is. They also ask why someone would kill him while he was doing his job, "she told the Star.
Kimani, aged 32 at the time of his murder, worked with the International Justice Mission, a global rights lobby. He documented police brutality, including extrajudicial killings. He was killed alongside his client Josphat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri in June 2016.
They went missing for about a week before their bodies wrapped in a sack were found in Ol Donyo Sabuk river on July 1.
The widow said life has never been the same again since then and they live a day at a time.
"Those who killed Willie do not know what they took from us. We live a day at a time because with the innocent and painful questions asked by the kids, every member of our family is still affected. We cry, scream or sob whenever we feel like," she said.
Kimani's father Paul Kinuthia said on the last day he saw his son, he was to bring him medicine for his blood pressure.
"The pressure has even increased and I'm still devastated. I hope justice is served on the killers of my favorite first born son. I hope God avenges," Kinuthia said, sentiments echoed by his wife Elizabeth.
"I wished it is me they killed and not my son", he added.
Benson Shamalla, IJM's country executive director, said Kimani left behind an indelible mark in fighting for the rights of the weak and vulnerable.
"He lived a selfless life, willing to lay down his life for others and this he did with dignity," he said.
The trial of five people accused of torturing and killing the lawyer, his client and taxi driver has entered a crucial stage at the High Court before Justice Jessie Lessit.
A confession by an accused police informant Peter Ngugi was allowed by the court as part of the evidence.
The court declined to released the accused on bail. The hearing will proceed on July 8.