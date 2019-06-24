Uhuru lauds St John's Ambulance, hands out Sh10m

• The President spoke when he addressed thousands of volunteers who gathered at State House, Nairobi, for the 91st Annual Inspection Parade of St John Ambulance.
• Uhuru said the charity organisation has played a major role in complementing government emergency services, especially in responding to road accidents.
President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday praised St John Ambulance Kenya volunteers for their exemplary work of charity that has saved many lives.
The President said the organisation’s work, which includes ambulance services, highway emergency response, first aid and safety training and maternal healthcare advocacy, has eased pain in many homes.
He gave the organisation a personal donation of Sh10 million as a token of appreciation for its good work.
The President spoke when he addressed thousands of volunteers who gathered at State House, Nairobi, for the 91st Annual Inspection Parade of St John Ambulance.
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also attended the event.
Uhuru said the charity organisation has played a major role in complementing government emergency services, especially in responding to road accidents.
“I am pleased to note that every year you train 18,000 Kenyans, including boda boda operators, on emergency rescue measures,” the President said.
He said the organisation’s role in road accident response was crucial because such accidents account for 88.4 deaths per 100,000 people while road accident injury fatalities are at a rate of 20.9 per 100,000 people.
“As we usher in ultra-modern highways and transport corridors across the country, we, regrettably, continue to experience high rates of fatal injuries,” the President noted.
He said the government has initiated interventions to address the effects of road accidents and other emergency disasters, particularly the direct impacts on human health and safety.
St John Ambulance Kenya has 17 rescue centres, each with 25 personnel, enabling it to provide emergency services to an average of 25,000 victims of road accidents annually.
Uhuru said the organisation has promoted the value of volunteerism, service to others and helped elicit a higher sense of civic duty among the youth.
The organisation currently has 26,000 volunteers and is targeting to increase its membership to 50,000 by next year.
Uhuru said the Ministry of Health will formulate a new framework to work closely with St John Ambulance Kenya in implementing policies.
“Focus should be in the management of ambulance fleets and strengthening resilience in emergency and disaster preparedness, mitigation and response, and in training personnel with requisite rescue skills,” Uhuru said.
The government will support the organisation in the construction of a new headquarters and a trauma centre, he said.
He also called on corporates and all Kenyans to support the organisation.
President Kenyatta, who serves as the patron of St John Ambulance Kenya, presented letters of appointment to new officials of the organisation.
They included the incoming Prior, Mr Paul Ndung'u, and Deputy Prior Lazarus Kimanga.
The outgoing St John Ambulance Prior, Marsden Madoka, said the hosting of the parade at State House was a big motivation for volunteers.
Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki also spoke at the event.
(Edited by O. Owino)