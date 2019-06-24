Uhuru lauds St John's Ambulance, hands out Sh10m

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday praised St John Ambulance Kenya volunteers for their exemplary work of charity that has saved many lives.

The President said the organisation’s work, which includes ambulance services, highway emergency response, first aid and safety training and maternal healthcare advocacy, has eased pain in many homes.

He gave the organisation a personal donation of Sh10 million as a token of appreciation for its good work.

The President spoke when he addressed thousands of volunteers who gathered at State House, Nairobi, for the 91st Annual Inspection Parade of St John Ambulance.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also attended the event.

Uhuru said the charity organisation has played a major role in complementing government emergency services, especially in responding to road accidents.

“I am pleased to note that every year you train 18,000 Kenyans, including boda boda operators, on emergency rescue measures,” the President said.

He said the organisation’s role in road accident response was crucial because such accidents account for 88.4 deaths per 100,000 people while road accident injury fatalities are at a rate of 20.9 per 100,000 people.

“As we usher in ultra-modern highways and transport corridors across the country, we, regrettably, continue to experience high rates of fatal injuries,” the President noted.