Millions uncollected from matatus plying routes outside CBD

Nairobi loses millions of shillings in uncollected parking revenue from public service vehicles outside the Central Business District.

County Transport Committee has disclosed that the county does not have seasonal parking tickets for matatus in estates.

Komarock MCA John Kamau, who is the chairman of the Environment Committee was on Thursday concerned by the increasing number of matatus operating in estates without entering the CBD where they can pay for parking.

“There are some matatus which run within the estates but do not enter the CBD. Does the county earn revenue from these matatus considering that they don’t enter the CBD?" he asked.

Upper Savannah MCA Elijah Stazo said many matatus prying Outerring Road do not reach the CBD.

“Most of these matatus are used for connecting from one stage to another while a large number operate from former Taj Mall area to Allsops on Thika Road,” he said.

Director for Parking Tom Tinega admitted that City Hall does not collect revenue from PSVs operating outside the CBD.

“Without giving us a clear explanation, the subcounty traffic commanders tell us that those specific PSVs don t pay for seasonal parking. We suspect that some of them are working together with those matatu operators,” he said.

Baba Dogo ward rep Geoffrey Majiwa said some of the notorious matatu saccos are never questioned because they are owned by "big bosses" in the city.

Tinega said the parking department had told the 17 subcounty commanders to start collecting revenue through seasonal parking tickets.

County chief officer for Roads and Transport Fredrick Karanja said: “We can solve this very easily. Let the officers at the parking department get tents and go the known roads used by these matatus. The officers should clamp all the matatus that fail to pay."