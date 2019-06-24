Lobby to further Ruto campaign, Big 4 agenda launched in Kitui

Politician James Wambua has launched a political lobby group to popularise Deputy President William Ruto in Kitui County in Kitui County quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The core team of the Kitui pro-Ruto group was unveiled during a meeting on Saturday at Kabati trading centre in Kitui West subcounty were Wambua officially set them off to move across the county to spread Ruto’s gospel.

It yet to be seen how successful the Friends of Ruto in Kitui campaigners in Kitui County will be considering that Kitui is the home county of former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka who is also interested in the presidency in 2022.

“This group is fully in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda which will champion for in all corners of Kitui. But we have our own fifth agenda to campaign for Deputy President William Ruto to take over the throne once President Kenyatta retires in 2022,” said Wambua.

Parading the team, Wambua, a former police officer, who eyes Kitui Central MP seat said it was a formidable outfit that had representatives from all the 40 wards in Kitui county as well as all the eight sub-counties.

“The Friends of Ruto Kitui group is going to hit the road straight away to marshal support for President Kenyatta’s four agenda. But in our fifth agenda, we want to see William Ruto get support in Kitui and ensure he is eventually elected to succeed President Kenyatta,” said of the group donned in red T-shirts.

He said that since Ruto has been Kenyatta’s deputy and thus in the centre of the crafting of the four Kenyatta’s legacy agenda, he was the best suited to take over and further the same once president Kenyatta leaves office in 2022.