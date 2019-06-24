Close

WORTH SH300,000

Kisumu Police arrest suspect with three sacks of bhang

The bhang from Migori county was being ferried to an unknown destination.

In Summary

• County police commander Benson Maweu said the peddler was apprehended following a tip-off from members of the public.

• The suspect, Maweu said, is being held Kisumu Central police station.

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
News
24 June 2019 - 06:00
The suspect who was ferrying the bhang from Migori county to an unknown destination was nabbed on Sunday night in Kisumu East.
Kisumu Central police station. The suspect who was ferrying the bhang from Migori county to an unknown destination was nabbed on Sunday night in Kisumu East.
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Police in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and impounded three sacks of bhang with a street value of Sh300,000.

The suspect who was ferrying the bhang from Migori county to an unknown destination was nabbed on Sunday night in Kisumu East.

County police commander Benson Maweu said the peddler was apprehended following a tip-off from members of the public.

 

The suspect, Maweu said, is being held Kisumu Central police station.

“He will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday),” the police boss said.

Maweu commended members of the public for working closely with security officers to fight crime.

“The county’s security has so far improved because of proper coordination and collaboration with residents,” Maweu added.

He further appealed to the public to continue volunteering vital information to the police to effectively fight criminal activities in their midst.

Maweu said they have intensified patrols across the county and warned criminals to surrender before they are caught up with them.

More:

Police seize bhang, heroin worth Sh23,000

Three people arrested trying to sneak the drugs into Lamu
Counties
3 weeks ago

Woman to serve six years for trafficking bhang

She admitted to charges of selling bhang worth Sh8,700
Counties
3 weeks ago

Nakuru cops seize 1,000kg of bhang in tanker

Worth Sh3.6 million.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
News
24 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. US 'launched cyber attack on Iran weapon systems'
    1d ago World

  3. Army chief shot dead in Ethiopia attacks
    22h ago Africa

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos