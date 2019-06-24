Kisumu Police arrest suspect with three sacks of bhang

Police in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and impounded three sacks of bhang with a street value of Sh300,000.

The suspect who was ferrying the bhang from Migori county to an unknown destination was nabbed on Sunday night in Kisumu East.

County police commander Benson Maweu said the peddler was apprehended following a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspect, Maweu said, is being held Kisumu Central police station.

“He will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday),” the police boss said.

Maweu commended members of the public for working closely with security officers to fight crime.

“The county’s security has so far improved because of proper coordination and collaboration with residents,” Maweu added.

He further appealed to the public to continue volunteering vital information to the police to effectively fight criminal activities in their midst.

Maweu said they have intensified patrols across the county and warned criminals to surrender before they are caught up with them.