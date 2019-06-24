Kinoti transfers 125 in latest DCI changes

The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has transferred 125 detectives.

The transfers come at a time the head of Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Isaac Maalim, is due to retire on June 30.

The Criminal Intelligence Bureau is a key department. It evaluates, analyses and disseminates criminal intelligence received from the fields.

“It also safeguards, stores and retrieves criminal data from the unit data bank,” says the DCI website.

Documents available to the Star shows that Mwangi Wanderi, acting on behalf of Kinoti, asked 16 sergeants, 36 corporals, and 64 police constables to take new roles in new stations. Others are three chief inspectors and six inspectors.

“The DCI has sanctioned the transfer of the officers. Release the officers to their new stations on or before July 1, 2019, to ensure proper taking over is done and confirm departure,” said the letter dated June 21, 2019.

The letter is addressed to police bosses at different levels. They include regional commissioners, county heads of CID and the DCI academy commandant.

The DCI further rescinded the transfer of John Wanyonyi (DCI Kakamega) and Josphat Guandaru (BDU Isiolo).

The transfers come after a number of DCI bosses were moved on February 6, this year. They included Divisional Criminal Investigations Officers (DCIOs) Jeremiah Ikiao (Buruburu), Nyaga Gichungi (Kayole) and Ali Bure (Makadara). The others are Daniel Kiptum (Lang'ata) and Douglas Chikanda (Kasarani).

Mandera East DCIO Henry Kiambati took over Makadara while his Tigoni counterpart Mwenda Ethaiba was moved to Narok.