I'll not sack my CECs, Awiti tells MPs

Homa Bay governor is under pressure form local leaders to dismiss executives accused of corruption

• Awiti says he is working well with his cabinet.

• MPs have threatened to mobilise residents to chase some CECs from office.

by STAR REPORTER
News
24 June 2019 - 05:00
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has said he will not sack his executive as demanded by some MPs.

 

Soem MPs have accused executives of misusing public funds and frustrating devolution.

Suba South MP John Mbadi, Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Senator Moses Kajwang have said the CECs are enriching themselves at the expense of residents.

Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were, Karachuonyo's Adipo Okuome and Martin Owino of Ndhiwa are the latest legislators to call for reconstitution of the county cabinet.

On Friday during the burial of former Roads executive Donny Opar's burial Okuome, Ong'ondo and Owino as Awiti to replace non-performers.

Were even threatened to mobilise the people of Karachuonyo to force the allegedly corrupt executives from office.

But a furious Awiti who just returned from medical leave in Germany told the leaders that he  will not sack any of his executives.
 

 

“I know how I am working with my cabinet and you, Were, wait until you become the governor and seek ways you can do things better,” he said

Mbadi has apologized to the electorate for giving Awiti the ODM certificate to vie.

Mbadi has already declared his interest in the governor race come 2022. He urged the residents to give Awiti time to finish his term since the mistake had already been done.

