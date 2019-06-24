Government should intensify drugs war – Mombasa woman rep

The government should work harder to eradicate the drug and substance abuse menace, Mombasa Woman Representative Asha Hussein has said.

Hussein said parents and local leaders should also do their part to ensure children are brought up with morals and family values.

“We want the government to ensure these traffickers and peddlers are arrested and prosecuted,” Hussein said.

A survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse released last Wednesday indicated that children as young as four years old are hooked to drugs.

The report noted that tobacco, prescription drugs, bhang and alcohol are the most abused drugs among pupils in primary school.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said alcohol and drug abuse was an impediment to the security and health of Kenyans.

He called on schools to develop and implement drugs and substance abuse prevention policies.

He also tasked the education ministry, Nacada and other agencies to set up functional guidance and counselling departments with well-trained teachers.

But Hussein and nominated MCA Milka Areba said this will not work if parents do not take responsibility for their children.

Hussein faulted the Mombasa County Assembly for the way it has handled the drugs menace in the county.