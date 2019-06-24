CSs confirm meeting but deny plot to eliminate DP Ruto

Four Cabinet Secretaries who had been summoned by the DCI have dismissed claims that there is an assassination plot against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Industrialisation CS Peter Munya said the claims were baseless despite confirming the meetings happened.

Munya said that the DCI had summoned them following a complaint from Ruto.

"They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada; He gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019," Munya said.

The CS added that they have the "freedom of association" and their meetings arose from complaints by Mt Kenya MPs that the government had neglected the region.

Munya said that the DCI is yet to confirm that a letter allegedly sent to the President over the matter is genuine or not.

"So we told them, if they authenticate the letter, and they find it is genuine and therefore it requires our response, we are ready to do so at any time," Munya said.

He added; "The DP has not recorded any statement. Standard procedure is that if someone makes an allegation of that nature then that person is required by law to record a statement."

He was flanked by CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).