Close

CSs confirm meeting but deny plot to eliminate DP Ruto

In Summary

• Munya said that the DCI had summoned them following a complaint from Ruto.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent
News
24 June 2019 - 10:46
Industrialisation CS Peter Munya.
Industrialisation CS Peter Munya.
Image: FILE

Four Cabinet Secretaries who had been summoned by the DCI have dismissed claims that there is an assassination plot against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Industrialisation CS Peter Munya said the claims were baseless despite confirming the meetings happened.

Munya said that the DCI had summoned them following a complaint from Ruto.

"They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada; He gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019," Munya said.

The CS added that they have the "freedom of association" and their meetings arose from complaints by Mt Kenya MPs that the government had neglected the region.

Munya said that the DCI is yet to confirm that a letter allegedly sent to the President over the matter is genuine or not.

"So we told them, if they authenticate the letter, and they find it is genuine and therefore it requires our response, we are ready to do so at any time," Munya said.

He added; "The DP has not recorded any statement. Standard procedure is that if someone makes an allegation of that nature then that person is required by law to record a statement."

He was flanked by CSs Sicily Kariuki (Health), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

Ministers, PSs in plot to lock Ruto out of Central

The President's men say Tangatanga needs to be tamed.
News
3 days ago

Four CSs record statements at DCI over plot to block Ruto's bid

It is alleged that they are part of meetings plotting to counter Ruto's wave in Mt Kenya.
News
1 hour ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent
News
24 June 2019 - 10:46

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. US 'launched cyber attack on Iran weapon systems'
    1d ago World

  3. Army chief shot dead in Ethiopia attacks
    22h ago Africa

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos