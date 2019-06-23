Two Kenyan designers scoop talent sponsorship to Las Vegas

Stephen Kiprono and Brian Njagi were the winners of the Kenya Creative Hackathon held at Nairobi Garage on Friday and Saturday.

The Creative Hackathon was a joint initiative of the Association of Practitioners in Advertising – Kenya, Creative LIAisons and East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

Sponsored by EABL’s Tusker brand, its objective is to mentor young creatives to reach their potential and the contestants worked on a brief on Tusker Lager.

Kiprono and Njagi are a motion designer and copywriter at KoKo Networks respectively, and they will attend the Creative LIAisons programme in Las Vegas, US, which runs from 5th - 8th October, 2019.

The programme is designed to provide young creatives with expertise, insight, professional relationships and networking opportunities.

The duo will be among 100 young creatives from around the world participating at this year’s programme and will get to attend free masterclasses and talks.

EABL’s Head of Media Futures and Digital, Waithera Kabiru, said the hackathon has provided useful insights on the talent amongst young creatives.

“We are excited to see the talent from this programme and we have picked up a few lessons here that can be replicated elsewhere. The winner will get to work on a project under the Tusker brand and we hope some stellar work will come out of that,” said Ms. Waithera.