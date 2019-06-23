PHOTOS: UhuRuto wishes Harambee Stars best of luck ahead of clash with Algeria

President Uhuru Kenya and Deputy President William Ruto have wished Harambee Stars best of luck ahead of encounter with Algeria inn the ongoing Afcon 2019 competition in Cairo Egypt.

Uhuru further asked Kenyans to turn out and cheer while praying for the Stars who will be making an appearance at the tournament after 15 years.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta wishes #HarambeeStars best of success as they take on Algeria in their first match of the ongoing #AFCON2019. The President urges Kenyans to pray for and cheer on our national team as it flies the Kenyan flag in Africa's highest football championship," read a tweet on State House twitter handle.

The Deputy president had earlier on flooded his social media with photos as he dribbled a ball in solidarity with the team under Sebastien Migne and captain Victor Wanyama.

On Thursday opposition leader and African Union Special Envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga visited the team and gave them motivation ahead of the tournament.

The Victor Wanyama-led squad will battle against Tanzania, Senegal and Algeria in the group stages match.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were, however, not happy with Raila’s visit, saying it is an omen.

While some said it was okay for Raila who doubles as the Africa Union special envoy for infrastructure to visit the team, others said he would have waited for the team to at least have two encounters.