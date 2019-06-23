Close

Afcon: Morocco beat plucky Namibia with last-gasp own goal

In Summary

• Substitute Itamunua Keimune botched an attempted clearance and headed the ball into his own net after a free kick from Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the 89th minute of the opening Group D game at the Al Salam Stadium.

by REUTERS
23 June 2019
Morocco players celebrate after Namibia scored an own goal
A last-minute own goal handed Morocco a narrow 1-0 victory over plucky Namibia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday in an far-from-convincing start from one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Substitute Itamunua Keimune botched an attempted clearance and headed the ball into his own net after a free kick from Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the 89th minute of the opening Group D game at the Al Salam Stadium.

Morocco coach Herve Renard, who has won two Cup of Nations titles, had warned that the opening game for many of the tournament favourites may be difficult and his forecast proved true as Namibia goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua produced several key stops.

But his heroics did not extend to the last minute as Morocco took all three points in fortuitous circumstances. 

