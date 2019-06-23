Ingwe Decides: New chairman Shikanda vows to end KPL title drought

Newly elected AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has put ending the club’s two-decade Kenyan Premier League title drought top of his agenda.

Shikanda triumphed in the club’s polls conducted on Sunday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani and in his acceptance, the former Ingwe and Gor Mahia player vowed to end K’Ogalo’s dominance in the next three years.

Leopards last won the league crown in 1998 and Shikanda has highlighted redeeming the club’s image top in his wish list.

Shikanda who picks from the outgoing Dan Mule, who opted against defending his seat urged the club’s die-hard fans to demonstrate their allegiance by showing their support during match days.

“I am elated to have won the rights to steer the club for the next three years,” said Shikanda. “I am looking to bring change to the club in terms of winning trophies. I have the ambition of leading the club to win at least two league trophies in the next three years.”

“We will also look to bring more sponsors on board as we cannot solely rely on the one we have. We ask our fans to commit themselves in supporting the club and push the players to achieve the target.”