Ingwe Decides: New chairman Shikanda vows to end KPL title drought

Newly elected AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has put ending the club’s two-decade Kenyan Premier League title drought top of his agenda.
Shikanda triumphed in the club’s polls conducted on Sunday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani and in his acceptance, the former Ingwe and Gor Mahia player vowed to end K’Ogalo’s dominance in the next three years.
Leopards last won the league crown in 1998 and Shikanda has highlighted redeeming the club’s image top in his wish list.
Shikanda who picks from the outgoing Dan Mule, who opted against defending his seat urged the club’s die-hard fans to demonstrate their allegiance by showing their support during match days.
“I am elated to have won the rights to steer the club for the next three years,” said Shikanda. “I am looking to bring change to the club in terms of winning trophies. I have the ambition of leading the club to win at least two league trophies in the next three years.”
“We will also look to bring more sponsors on board as we cannot solely rely on the one we have. We ask our fans to commit themselves in supporting the club and push the players to achieve the target.”
His sentiments were echoed by the incoming secretary general Oliver Sikuku, who revealed their aim of bringing in high profile players who will ferociously fight to win trophies. Sikuku replaces Oscar Igaida, who was locked out of the exercise for failing to comply with the set guidelines.
“Leopards is a big club and we have to move away from the idea of having one sponsor if our dream to win trophies is to come true. We want to bring in quality players who will help us achieve our target of winning trophies,” said Sikuku.
Meanwhile, new club treasurer, Maurice Chichi, expressed gratitude with the delegates for electing them to office. Chichi beat incumbent Oliver Imbenzi.
“I want to sincerely thank the delegates for the peaceful AGM and for giving us the responsibility to lead this great club,” said Imbenzi.
In the polls which were ran by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Shikanda garnered 457 votes while Ben Musundi came second with 165. Ronald Namai was third with 72 votes.
Sikuku was declared the new secretary general with 570 votes, beating Robert Situma (124 votes).
Chichi will man the club’s coffers after being endorsed by 506 members. Imbenzu got 188 votes.