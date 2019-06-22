Close

Varsity students acquitted of disrupting exams

The police did not carry out thorough investigations into the case

• Although there was disruption of the exams, the prosecution did not prove that it was the accused who committed the offences.

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA WambulwaAnnette
22 June 2019 - 05:00
Seven Technical University of Kenya students have been acquitted of disrupting their exams last year.

Emmanuel Oketch, Bassil Odiwour, Rolex Biwot, Brian Swanya, Mark Oroko, Enos Gor, and Paul Onyango had denied creating disturbance and malicious damage to property on July 31, 2018.

Magistrate Lilian Arika ruled that the police did not carry out thorough investigations into the case.

 

Arika said that although there was disruption of the exams, the prosecution did not prove that it was the accused who committed the offences.

She said the court was never told how the police arrived at the figure of Sh21,000 as the value of damaged exam papers.

