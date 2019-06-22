Tension as Kiambu MCAs clash yet county budget not passed

Kiambu residents want to know the fate of the county’s budget which is supposed to be passed by the assembly.

Despite public participation, it hangs in the balance because of a rift between MCAs and the executive. Residents want to know whether their views were factored in the budget.

Thirty-two nominated members are questioning where money will come from for each ward to be allocated Sh15 million as requested by 60 elected MCAs for paying pending bills.

“We have no problem with the elected MCAs being given Sh15 million each which totals up to Sh900 million. However, will the money come from?” a nominated MCA, who declined to be mentioned, told the Star.

A meeting held at BTL Christian International Conference Centre in Ruiru last week by elected members minus their nominated colleagues opened up can of worms that has led to a boycott of assembly sessions by most members.

“Yes, there is a boycott in the assembly by members because of pending bills,” an MCA said.

“Yes, there is a boycott in the assembly by members because of pending bills. Infact, the Sh15 million is the best thing that ever happened because many contractors have not been paid. Is there any problem with that? No" Witeithie Ward MCA Macharia Taki said.

A nominated MCA, who declined to be named due to repercussions, told teh Star that the elected MCAs were not sincere to their electorate since the county is in financial crisis due to lack of proper planning and money going to the wrong places.

“I am worried about my colleagues since there is conflict of interest as the monies they are requesting for the pending bill of contractors most of the MCAs are the contractors or are involved in one way or another in contracting,” said the MCA.