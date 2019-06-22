Report missing kids to police, says sheikh

A Muslim cleric in Nyeri has told parents whose children are missing to report to the police if they suspect they have joined al Shabaab.

Sheikh Uled Majid also told parents and relatives to ensure they are given an occurrence book number or documentation from the police to prove they reported to the police.

He spoke on Friday while addressing residents from informal settlements in Nyeri town during a meeting convened by human rights organisation Inform Action at YMCA hall.

The residents were from Majengo, Kiawara, Witemere slums as well as Kangemi and Ruring’u areas.

The areas have been targeted by security officials following reports that radicalisation could be taking place there.

Majid said reporting will prevent the police from victimising parents of children who have joined or are suspected to have joined the terror group.

“For your own safety and that of your family, report the matter to the authorities and ensure you are given an OB number which will be prove that you are not in any way colluding with the son or daughter,” he said.

Majid said according to security officials at least 100 young people from Othaya and other parts of Nyeri are reported to have been recruited by al Shabaab.

Nyeri county commissioner David Kipkemei said all those recruited are security officers’ radar.

Majid said there is no verse or chapter in the Quran that advocates for violent extremism and instead the holy book warns Muslims against killing fellow human beings. He said the Quran warns Muslims against forcing other people to join the religion.

He said people who have been recruiting children into terror groups have been taking advantage of their joblessness and poverty and especially in the informal settlements.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)