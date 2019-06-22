Postmortem to be done on Naivasha prisoner

A postmortem will be conducted on Monday on the inmate who was allegedly beaten to death by warders at Naivasha GK Prison.

The Independent Medical legal Unit will provide the family of Simon Nduro Gitahi with a pathologist.

The 35-year-old man was serving a life sentence and will be buried in a public cemetery in Naivasha.

On Saturday last week, warders from the penal institution took Gitahi's body to hospital claiming he had died of illness, an allegation the family denied.

The family and other prisoners accused the warders of beating the inmate and seriously injuring him, leading to his death.

Gitahi’s father David Nduro said IMLU agreed to assist the family in the postmortem so that the truth could be known.

Gitahi accused the Prisons Department of failing to support the family, adding he was officially informed of the death five days after the incident.

“The Prisons Department called us to collect the personal belongings of the late Nduro. We hope the postmortem will shed the light on this matter,” he said.

He said they decided to bury the remains in a public cemetery in Naivasha as they could not afford to ferry the body to their rural home in Muthengera, Nyahururu.

“The land in Nyahururu is also too small and we are still in pain and mourning following the brutal murder of our son,” he said.

Naivasha subcounty hospital superintendent Angeline Ithondeka confirmed that the inmate was brought to the facility dead and did not pass on while undergoing treatment as indicated by the prison.

“The inmate was brought in dead and we had to send the prison warders to the police station to come with a clearance letter,” she said.

Earlier, the prisons director of operations Duncan Ogore had said the inmate had been suffering from asthma before his condition deteriorated.

“The inmate was rushed to Naivasha subcounty hospital after his condition deteriorated and died while undergoing treatment and the allegations of beatings are hearsay,” he said.