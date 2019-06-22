Nyamira disabled decry job discrimination

Persons living with disability in Nyamira have threatened to hold a nude protest over alleged discrimination in employment.

They said the payroll cleaning is being done unfairly.

Nyamira Society for People With Disability also accused the Department of Gender of failing to utilise Sh10 million meant for them.

Addressing journalists on Thursday Enock Omwando (chairman), Jadwick Maranga (secretary general) and Jared Wilberforce (coordinator), said the county government has failed to implement the constitutional requirement that at least five per cent of the all vacancies be reserved for people with disability.

The officials said the county had disregarded the constitutional rights of their members, some of who have been targeted in the ongoing payroll clean-up.

"We are on record fighting for the rights of the people with disabilities, but even with the cry for our space in the county the governor is going ahead to torment us by targeting our members in the name of payroll cleaning," Omwando said.

The group has served Governor Nyagarama with a petition containing their grievances and recommendations.

They gave him one week to stop the ongoing clean up of the payroll, punish officers they are accusing of misappropriating money meant for their members as well as release withheld salaries.

If these issues are not addressed, they will stage a naked protest.

"They pretended to have acted on our grievances three years ago when we camped at the Public Service Board, but this time, it will be a nude protest by all our 4,000 members and their families until our issues are fully addressed," Wilberforce said.