Man who threatened MP arrested, 57 SIM cards recovered

Detectives from the DCI have confiscated 57 Sim cards from a man who threatened and abused Tharaka Nithi County Women rep Beatrice Nkatha.

Police say Joel Nyamaio who is the suspect is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.

“Also confiscated are 19 Safaricom SIM cards, 18 Airtel SIM cards, Telkom SIM card and 20 Safaricom cardholders,” the DCI said in a statement.