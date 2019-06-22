Man who threatened MP arrested, 57 SIM cards recovered

- The man had sent threatening and abusive messages to Beatrice Nkatha, the Tharaka Nithi County Women Representative.
Detectives from the DCI have confiscated 57 Sim cards from a man who threatened and abused Tharaka Nithi County Women rep Beatrice Nkatha.
Police say Joel Nyamaio who is the suspect is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.
“Also confiscated are 19 Safaricom SIM cards, 18 Airtel SIM cards, Telkom SIM card and 20 Safaricom cardholders,” the DCI said in a statement.
Other items found with the suspect arrested on Friday include assorted Handsets, Identity card photocopies, three lists bearing handwritten mobile numbers and names of Members of Parliament.
“ Joel Lawrence Nyamao was arrested by the Director of Criminal Investigation Detectives from the Headquarters for sending threatening and abusive messages to Beatrice Nkatha, the Tharaka Nithi County Women Representative,” the police said.