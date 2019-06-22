Magoha sets up team to streamline CBC roll-out

• The team is to undertake broad stakeholder engagement, review literature and identify international best practices with a view to preparing a comprehensive advisor report.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has formed a 17-member taskforce to drive the transition from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3 education system.
Under the 2-6-3-3-3 system introduced with competency-based curriculum, learners spend two years in pre-primary, six years in primary, three years in junior secondary, and another three years in senior secondary school.
Implementation of the new curriculum began in January with Grades 1-3 being rolled out.
Stakeholders have been divided on whether to have the three years of junior secondary school hosted by the primary or the secondary education institutions.
Some have suggested that the junior secondary be set up as an independent level of education.
The taskforce to be chaired by Fatuma Chege has at least one year to come up with the recommendations on how to resolve the stalemate among other duties.
Prof Chege is the Kenyatta University's deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration
They will also formulate strategies and work for the implementation of senior secondary pathways and tracks, including infrastructural and human resource requirements.
Other roles of the taskforce include the conceptualisation and design of competency-based pre-service teacher education, design and implementation of values-based education and parental empowerment and engagement programmes.
They are also to come up with proposals on how to transit from basic to tertiary education and training in 2029.
“Advice on policy and legal issues necessary for effective implementation of the curriculum reforms, including framework on the working relationship between the national and county governments on the implementation of the Pre Primary school curriculum,” the gazette notice reads in part.
The taskforce should prepare a strategy for monitoring and evaluation of the curriculum reforms implementation and advice on any other relevant issues for effective and efficient implementation of the curriculum reforms.
CBC will be implemented for Grade Four learners in 2020 in public and private primary schools.