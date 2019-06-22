Magoha sets up team to streamline CBC roll-out

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has formed a 17-member taskforce to drive the transition from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3 education system.

Under the 2-6-3-3-3 system introduced with competency-based curriculum, learners spend two years in pre-primary, six years in primary, three years in junior secondary, and another three years in senior secondary school.

Implementation of the new curriculum began in January with Grades 1-3 being rolled out.

Stakeholders have been divided on whether to have the three years of junior secondary school hosted by the primary or the secondary education institutions.

Some have suggested that the junior secondary be set up as an independent level of education.

The taskforce to be chaired by Fatuma Chege has at least one year to come up with the recommendations on how to resolve the stalemate among other duties.

Prof Chege is the Kenyatta University's deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration

The team is to undertake broad stakeholder engagement, review literature and identify international best practices with a view to preparing a comprehensive advisor report.