Law barring former MPs from land commission blocked

Former MPs, MCAs, and governors are now free to seek employment as members of the National Land Commission and National Police Service.

The High Court on Friday ruled as "unconstitutional, null and void" the law that disqualifies a person from employment or recruitment as a public officer by virtue of having contested for the seat of a member of Parliament, County Assembly or as a governor.

Justice James Makau said it was unjustified to lump together electoral contestants with felons, bankrupts and constitutional violators.

“I find that upholding or maintaining the impugned law would be a direct threat to the expansion of democracy as it would mean that an electoral contestant would subsequently become unfit for public office for a simple reason of having contested for an electoral post in the Republic of Kenya,” Makau ruled.

He found no logical explanation as to why some FOPA members have successfully joined the Independent Policy Oversight Authority and not NLC or NPS.

“An order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the respondents by themselves , their employees, agents or any government agency from barring or disqualifying any applicant from recruitment as member of NLC on the grounds of having previously been a member of Parliament, county assembly, governor or having contested for parliamentary, county assembly or governor’s election.”

Makau said the reasons given by NLC and NPS are unreasonable and unjustifiable as those recruited serve as individuals and not members of political parties.