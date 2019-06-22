Fake female athlete exploited 'weak' system

The Eldoret male athlete who has been masquerading as a woman and competed in local and international competitions exploited weaknesses in Athletics Kenya, his former training mate has said.

Police arrested Hillary Rotich alias Shieys Jepkosgei who posed as a female nurse at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The athlete was charged last Monday for impersonation and sent to Eldoret Women's prison because she had been identified as a woman.

However, officials at the prison were shocked to discover that the suspect was a man.

Rotich is remanded in Eldoret Prison awaiting further investigations.

His former training mate Abraham Chelang’a said Rotich exploited loopholes in the federation and managed to manipulate the system to compete successfully as a woman in local and international events.

Just like in doping cases, Chelang’a said some athletes who have been penalized change their names and compete locally or change citizenship.