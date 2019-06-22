Court blocks eviction of camels from Taita Taveta

The High Court in Voi on Thursday stopped the Taita Taveta county government and administrators from flushing out herds of camels.

Under a certificate of urgency, petitioners Mohamed Bishar, Mohamed Hassan, Rahow Malim and Kullow Ibrahim sought orders to stop the county government and seven others from curtailing camel grazing in the county.

The court granted the orders and further directed the respondents to stop entering grazing areas or in any other way interfering with the keeping of camels.

The petitioners through lawyer Onesmus Mwinzi were also granted orders preventing police from arresting them.

Voi High Court judge Farah Amin allowed the respondents to file their replies before hearing on July 11.

"The respondents are hereby forbidden, whether by themselves,their servants or by encouraging any other person to do, from evicting the petitioners from grazing areas legitimately accessed," the order reads.

Earlier, Taita Taveta county commissioner Rodah Onyancha said all herders illegally grazing in the county shall be flushed out to end the influx of illegal camels.

Some of the camel owners are said to have obtained leases from residents and ranch owners.

The eviction exercise was prompted by complaints over attacks by suspected camel herders after a farmer was brutally murdered in Kirumbi Village a fortnight ago.

Residents also protested destruction of crops and environment through overgrazing by camels.