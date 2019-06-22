Counterfeits worth Sh24m destroyed in Athi River

Illicit goods worth Sh24 million were destroyed in Athi River, Machakos county.

The goods were burnt during the commemoration of World Anti-Counterfeiting Day at Envirosafe Company in the Export Processing Zone on Thursday.

They included cables, clothing, electronics, motor vehicle spare parts, phones, shoes, toiletry, tea, oil, pharmaceuticals, alcohol and cigarettes.

The exercise conducted by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority together with agencies was presided over by Trade PS Chris Kiptoo.

Kiptoo said the government has seized counterfeit and contraband goods worth Sh14 billion since 2013. Goods worth Sh2 billion have since been destroyed.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that illicit trade through counterfeit and contraband goods is completely eliminated.

“There is an inter-agency collaboration in combating illicit trade in Kenya. The destruction of such goods is just but a beginning,” Kiptoo said.

“We will not allow unscrupulous traders to deal in the illicit trade.”

The National Action Plan and Implementation Framework to combat illicit trade 2019-2022 was launched during the commemoration.

The PS said the government will this July put in place Kenya Trade Remedy Agency to deal in safeguards and dumping of goods in the market.

Deputy head of Public Service Wanyama Musyambo blamed counterfeits and illicit trade on corruption.

“It is the whole question of corruption that we have to combat. Illicit trade, contraband and counterfeits are results of corrupt activities,” Musyambo said.