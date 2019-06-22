Baringo teachers oppose women lobby fee

Baringo teachers have rejected women teachers’ salary deductions to the Kenya Women Teachers Association.

Knut and Kuppet branch officials termed the Sh200 fee illegal at a press conference in Kabarnet town on Friday.

“We strongly condemn the Sh200 deduction from Kenya women teachers’ salaries to KWTA. In fact, the individuals behind the criminal deal should be arrested and jailed immediately,” Baringo Knut secretary Joshua Cheptarus said.

Cheptarus called upon the Teachers Service Commission to intervene and protect women teachers.

About 58,000 female teachers are being deducted Sh200 from their salaries purportedly to fund the fight against female genital mutilation in the country.

“Our teachers are left to wonder how this intruder called KWTA was formed and by whom. And who gave them the audacity to intrude on their pay slips without their consent?" Cheptarus said.

He wondered how the association managed to get into the TSC systems to ascertain who the female teachers are.

“This proves exactly that our teachers’ right to privacy is no longer safe and we can’t sit back and watch silently as unions,” Cheptarus said.

Kuppet secretary Christopher Kimosop, secondary gender secretary Gladys Kipsang and Knut branch assistant secretary Elizabeth Komen attended the presser.

Kipsang said women teachers support the fight against FGM but not salary cuts.

She faulted TSC for allowing formation of associations without consultation with the members.