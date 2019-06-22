Al Shabaab militants shot dead after Friday attack - IG

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has confirmed that three Al Shabaab militants were killed by police officers.

This follows an attack by Al Shabaab militia at Yumbis Border Patrol Unit Camp, located in Fafi sub-county in Garissa on Friday night.

All the police officers at the camp were reported safe.

The IG said police were alert and responded quickly to the attack with the help of reinforcement from the Special Forces which saw the militia repulsed.

Mutyambai said a combined team of security agencies has been dispatched to the ground and are pursuing the assailants.

He has assured Kenyans living alongside the border points with Somalia that security operation has been heightened and ready to encounter any movement from the Al Shabaab.

The militants had earlier have razed the camp with unconfirmed reports saying they made away with an unknown number of firearms and ammunition.

They also vandalised a Safaricom mast completely cutting off communication in the area.

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik did not pick calls when reached for comment.