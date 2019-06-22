Close

TERROR STRIKE

Al Shabaab militants attack Garissa police post, torch camp

In Summary

• Area County Commissioner Meru Mwangi confirmed the incident and promised to get back to the Star with more details.

• The incident comes just a week after seven police officers died in an IED attack in Khorof Harar in Wajir East sub-county.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
22 June 2019 - 12:36
North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik listens to Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi during a meeting in Dadaab sub-county on June 21, 2019.
INSECURITY North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik listens to Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi during a meeting in Dadaab sub-county on June 21, 2019.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Al Shabaab militants on Saturday attacked the Rural Border Patrol Unit border police post in Yumbis, Fafi sub-county, Garissa, some 90 kilometres from the border.

The militants are said to have razed the camp with unconfirmed reports saying they made away with an unknown number of firearms and ammunition.

They also vandalised a Safaricom mast completely cutting off communication in the area.

 
 

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik did not pick calls when reached for comment.

He was said to be holed up in a meeting.

However, area County Commissioner Meru Mwangi confirmed the incident and promised to get back to the Star with more details.

 

“I am in a meeting,  kindly give me time. We have sent our officers to the area. I will only be able to give you a full report once I get the briefing from those on the ground,” he said.

According to locals who spoke on condition of anonymity and due to the sensitivity of the matter, the militants struck at around 11.30 am before opening fire indiscriminately.

“They looked very well organised and seemed to understand the area very well. While others were busy shooting in the air, others were busy destroying the mast as others torched the camp. It all lasted about 30 minutes,” a resident said.

The camp has a total of 20 police offices who are all accounted for.

 

The incident comes just a week after seven police officers died in an IED attack in Khorof Harar in Wajir East sub-county.

The last three weeks have seen the militants heighten their activities in the region as they target border towns in their attacks before escaping back to Somalia.

 

Recently Birik urged locals especially those living in border towns to closely work with security officials by reporting any suspicious characters in their midst so that action can be taken.

More:

Several police officers feared dead after IED attack in Wajir

Cops were on patrol between Khorof-Harar and Konton along Kenya-Somali border.
News
6 days ago

Condemn al Shabaab to allay complicity fears, Mandera leaders told

Al Shabaab militants are believed to have abducted two Cuban doctors
Counties
2 months ago

Kenya’s terror puzzle after pushing out al Shabaab

High-profile attacks by the armed group al Shabaab at the Westgate Shopping Mall in 2013 and Garissa University in 2015 killed more than 200 people. ...
Counties
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
22 June 2019 - 12:36

Most Popular

  1. Your Saturday Breakfast Briefing
    6h ago Breakfast Briefing

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos