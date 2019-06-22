Al Shabaab militants attack Garissa police post, torch camp

Al Shabaab militants on Saturday attacked the Rural Border Patrol Unit border police post in Yumbis, Fafi sub-county, Garissa, some 90 kilometres from the border.

The militants are said to have razed the camp with unconfirmed reports saying they made away with an unknown number of firearms and ammunition.

They also vandalised a Safaricom mast completely cutting off communication in the area.

Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik did not pick calls when reached for comment.

He was said to be holed up in a meeting.

However, area County Commissioner Meru Mwangi confirmed the incident and promised to get back to the Star with more details.

“I am in a meeting, kindly give me time. We have sent our officers to the area. I will only be able to give you a full report once I get the briefing from those on the ground,” he said.

According to locals who spoke on condition of anonymity and due to the sensitivity of the matter, the militants struck at around 11.30 am before opening fire indiscriminately.

“They looked very well organised and seemed to understand the area very well. While others were busy shooting in the air, others were busy destroying the mast as others torched the camp. It all lasted about 30 minutes,” a resident said.

The camp has a total of 20 police offices who are all accounted for.

The incident comes just a week after seven police officers died in an IED attack in Khorof Harar in Wajir East sub-county.

The last three weeks have seen the militants heighten their activities in the region as they target border towns in their attacks before escaping back to Somalia.

Recently Birik urged locals especially those living in border towns to closely work with security officials by reporting any suspicious characters in their midst so that action can be taken.