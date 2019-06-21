Suspects in Wambui murder get Sh3 million bond

Two persons charged with the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui have been released on a Sh3 million bond each.

Justice Christine Meoli of the High Court in Kiambu granted the alleged mistress of Joseph Kori, Judy Wangui, and taxi driver Michael Mathenge the bond with two sureties.

She ordered them not to interfere with witnesses upon release.

Wangui and Mathenge were warned they risked their bond being cancelled if found having violated the court orders.

They were granted bond after probation reports produced in court favoured them.

The accused persons applied through their lawyers led by Cliff Ombeta to be released pending hearing and determination of the case.

They told the court they were ready to comply with any conditions.

The conditions include depositing in court their travel documents.

Lawyer Ombeta told the court the state must prove its object to the bail application.

The lawyer said the grounds given by the prosecution were not sufficient to warrant denial of bail.

Ombeta told the court his client Wangui has a child to take care of and a mother who is sick.

Senior state counsel Christine Ndombi had strongly opposed the application, saying the evidence gathered by detectives against Wangui and Mathenge was overwhelming and justified pretrial detention.

The prosecution alleges that on January 26 at Fourways Junction in Kiambu county, Wangui and Mathenge jointly with others not before court murdered Kori's wife Wambui.

Kori was released from Gigiri police station after detectives found no evidence linking him to the murder.