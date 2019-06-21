Strengthen devolution to avert a revolution – Governor Wa Iria

• Wa Iria said it had become extremely difficult for counties to initiate major development projects due to delayed disbursements of revenue by the Treasury.
• He said the Senate should be strengthened to become the upper house as it represents devolution.
Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has asked the government to strengthen devolution to avert an imminent revolution in the country.
Wa Iria said any attempts to kill devolution would amount to a revolution as it directly affects the common Kenyan.
“The alternative to devolution is a revolution. We don’t have a choice other than strengthening it. If we don’t deliver services to Wanjiku, she will rebel,” Wa Iria said.
The governor who was speaking during a Building Bridges Initiative forum in Murang’a town noted that the Senate should also be strengthened as the upper house.
“If you kill the Senate, it will be the first step towards killing devolution,” he said.
He said the battle between the Senate and the National Assembly over sharing of revenue shows clearly that the counties would lose if the Senate were to be scrapped.
Senate, he said, is fighting to have more funds allocated to counties while the National Assemblies wants the allocation slashed.
“Senate is the godfather of devolution and should remain untouched. We want it strengthened and transformed into the upper house because they are representing the majority,” he said.
Wa Iria also noted that it had become extremely difficult for counties to embark on major development projects due to delayed allocation of revenue by the Exchequer.
The Mt Kenya economic block will be meeting to discuss the hitches affecting the region and how they can be collectively resolved, Wa Iria said.
Wa Iria called for a constitutional referendum to ensure all regions are fairly endowed and none is without a major source of income.
Sectors such as coffee, tea, milk, sugar, cotton and all other major sources of income should be constitutionally identified and protected.
“We need to map the country according to key sources of income and protect them in their entirety as sources of livelihood for the people. That way, even when global prices fluctuate, the farmer will still be comfortable,” the governor said.
Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata discouraged the expansion of the cabinet, saying it would bloat the wage bill.
He also recommended the increment of the threshold of presidential elections from 50 plus one per cent of votes to 60 to encourage inter-ethnic political alliances.
Former senator Kembi Gitura recommended a parliamentary system of governance to discourage post-election violence.
(Edited by O. Owino)