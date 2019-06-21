Refugees, IDPs top agenda at Africa public service fete

Delegates from across the continent will converge in Nairobi today (Friday) to make proposals for addressing challenges of migration, refugees and internally displaced persons.

Prime ministers, ministers, members of parliaments and heads of public service will attend the three-day event at KICC.

Security has been beefed up in Nairobi ahead of the official opening by President Uhuru Kenyatta and City Hall way will remain closed for the duration of the event.

The Africa Public Service Day is celebrated to recognise the value and virtue of service to the community.

The 2019 APSD celebrations seek to build strong, competent, innovative and professional public institutions that serve and deliver effectively to the satisfaction of citizens.

Secretary, Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs Raymond Ouma said on Wednesday the event is organised in conjunction with the African Union.

The event will showcase innovation and growth momentum within Africa continent member states.

It will also be used to explore ways in which the public sector can better address challenges of migration, refugees and internally displaced persons.

Kenya is a critical hub for refugees mainly from the Horn of Africa and South Sudan.

Currently, Kenya hosts more than 400,000 refugees, most of them at the Dadaab refugee complex, in Garissa County.

Most of the refugees are Somalis who fled after the 1991 collapse of the Somalia government and the onset of civil war that displaced about 1.1 million people.

Most of the displaced fled to Kenya and Ethiopia.

“It is expected that discussions will identify challenges hindering the delivery of efficient and effective public services to satisfy citizens,” Ouma said.

A week-long exhibition of goods and services by public service organisations, a national public sector reform convention involving CEOs of public service organisations, academia, private sector, the media and the civil society will also take place.

(Edited by O. Owino)