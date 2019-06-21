Overhaul JSC, introduce jury - Wambugu

The Judicial Service Commission should be overhauled to reduce the number of lawyers and increase representatives from other sectors, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

The MP also wants the country to introduce the jury system for transparency and accountability.

The legislator said JSC should have employers, unions, women, youth, political parties and the media represented for the Judiciary to be accountable to Kenyans.

The current structure of JSC is incestuous as lawyers oversight themselves.

The MP stated this in a memorandum to the BBI he presented in Nyeri on Tuesday.

“Our current structure has the Judiciary being managed and oversighted by the Judicial Service Commission. This JSC is then accountable to Parliament through the Justice and Legal Affairs committee,” he said.

But, he added, JSC as currently constituted is essentially an institution that represents the interests of only 14,000 Kenyans who are lawyers while purporting to represent all Kenyans.

He explained that out of the 11 members of the JSC only two are not lawyers.

The members include the Chief Justice, a Supreme Court judge, a Court of Appeal judge, a High Court judge, a magistrate, the Attorney General and two advocates, a woman and a man elected by LSK.

Others are one person nominated by the Public Service Commission and one woman and one man to represent the public who are not lawyers.