Officer who allegedly sent photos to Alai detained

A policeman alleged to have sent Robert Alai gory pictures of officers killed in Wajir by suspected al Shabaab militants over the weekend has been detained for 15 days.

Senior Principal Magistrate Sinkyian Tobiko allowed the police to continue holding Inspector Patrick Maiyo to enable them carry out further investigations.

On Wednesday, the court granted ATPU 14 days to hold Alai and Prison Warder Patrick Safari on terrorism links.

Tobiko ruled the application by the ATPU to hold Maiyo was merited.

Maiyo is being investigated for several terrorism-related offences including conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, provision of property and services to the commission of terrorist acts and being a member of a terrorist group.

He works under the Administration Police Service and is attached to Kahawa West AP post.

Police believe that Maiyo has other associates who are yet to be apprehended and are being pursued by the security agencies within Nairobi County.

“Intelligence reports received show that Maiyo had other associates who assisted them to get the photographs of the slain police officers and the scene of the terror attack and there is, therefore, need to carry out detailed interviews with him and his associates with a view of finding out their co-conspirators,” the affidavit reads in part.

Maiyo opposed the application for his detention arguing that he has served the nation diligently as an officer for over 20 years and the court should consider that.

He also said that he is currently mourning the death of his fellow servicemen should be allowed time to grieve instead of being detained.

