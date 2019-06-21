No Jubilee MP is a guest, we all earned our place in the party

I am not aware of such plans, but if at all they exist then it's quite unfortunate.

We all know that the few misguided elements within Jubilee and some bitter souls who are against the Deputy President William Ruto from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta are desperately clutching at straws.

Only on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta through his spokesperson stated categorically that they are working well with the DP and those trying to separate them were disgruntled propagandist.

Let me point out that the men and women at the helm of the 12th parliament's committees are not serving at the behest of any individual. They are working for the party that we all campaigned and built to what it is currently.

For the record, all the chairpersons, vice chairpersons and the entire House leadership, including the speakers were a product of a Jubilee party consensus during a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by the President and also attended by the Deputy President.

There was thorough regional balancing involved, there was the professional capabilities involved and there was an aspect of seniority taken into consideration.

The only reasons that could compel us to review the leadership at this juncture are those provided for under the Standing Orders which are a gross violation of the constitution, gross misconduct and mental incapability.

Any other reason besides those is pedestrian and we shall not sit back and watch as it is advanced.

And in any case, those very people have refused to convene a PG for any matter to be discussed and ironed out. I wonder the forum they will use to prosecute that evil agenda.

Let me also tell them that no member of jubilee party is a guest, we all earned those positions courtesy of the work we put in for the party and the work we continue to do for the party.

Remember, we continue to make monthly contributions to the party irrespective of whether you belong to the so-called Tangatanga or Kieleweke group and so I wonder where those bullish characters gather the courage to pursue that agenda.

I advise all members we have placed in leadership positions to continue discharging their mandates without fear of victimization by anyone.

The MP for Belgut constituency spoke to the Star.