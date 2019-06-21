Mass bar exam failures questioned by MPs

MPs put the Council of Legal Education on the spot Thursday over the mass failure of students sitting the Bar examination at the Kenya School of Law.

The law mandates the CLE to administer the professional exams on behalf of the Kenya School of Law.

Results released on Wednesday by CLE for students who sat the exams in November showed that only 308 out of 1, 572 students passed.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee, CLE chief executive Jacob Gakeri was taken to task to explain the alarming failures.

He appeared before the committee chaired by Abdulswamad Nassir to respond to queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko for the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 financial years.

“When you finish marking exams, you must do moderation because it is abnormal to record such failures yet these students have passed exams in the universities?” Kilimili MP Chris Wamalwa asked.

Galeri defended the Council against claims it could be intentionally failing students to pocket millions of shillings paid by students to re-resit the exams.

The chief executive appeared to blame the law for setting a high pass mark. He explained that the law sets 50 per cent as the pass mark. To pass the exams, students must attain the threshold in all the units they registered for.

“In most cases, you find students failing one or two exams, but that student shall have failed because that is what the law says and the Council cannot change it,” Galeri told the MPs.