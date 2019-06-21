Close

ANCESTRAL LAND

Maasai claim dry port will displace them

In Summary

• A contractor hired by the state has started fencing part of the land along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road. Furious pastoralists claim it is their ancestral land.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
21 June 2019 - 05:00
They said that over 30,000 families faced eviction.
Dry port They said that over 30,000 families faced eviction.
Image: George Murage

The Maasai community is apprehensive that dry port in Mai mahiu  will displace more than 30,000 families.

Families that have been living in Kedong ranch, where the port will be located, want to hold consultations on compensation before the multi-billion shilling project kicks off.

A contractor hired by the state has started fencing part of the land along the Mai Mahiu-Narok road. Furious pastoralists claim it is their ancestral land.

 

Addressing the press in Suswa town yesterday, the leaders from the community accused the government of failing to involve them in the project and using brokers to compensate select individuals.

Youth leader Paul Koilel said the land, which is part of the vast Kedong ranch, belongs to Maasais.

"Some government officers are working with self-appointed leaders. At stake are hundreds of families, schools, churches and cattle dips, but no one has addressed the issue of compensation,” he said.

Another leader John Maloi backed him. He wondered why the National Land Commission was not involved in the compensation of families which own the land. 

More:

Site for Naivasha dry port finally identified

The price of land in the area has skyrocketed
Business
2 months ago

We've enough land for your dry port, Ojaamong tells Uganda

Busia ideal to host the dry port due to its proximity to Uganda
Counties
2 months ago

Maloi the community is ready to seek justice at the international court as their rights had been violated by the government.

“We shall oppose the extension of the SGR from this area if the government does not engage the community in terms of resettlement and compensation,” he said.

Another leader Felix Murasim accused their elected leaders of failing to address the issue which was giving families sleepless nights as they face forcible eviction.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
21 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    22h ago Africa

  4. US confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile
    20h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos