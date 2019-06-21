Kenyan traders seek to boost ties with Tunisia

There is a plan to establish a partnership between Kenyan and Tunisian small and medium enterprise traders.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Richard Ngatia said this will boost trade relations between Tunisia and Kenya.

The recently elected Ngatia said Tunisia's envoy has expressed willingness to have his country establish an SME industrial park in Nairobi to ease the incubating ideas.

He spoke yesterday after holding bilateral trade talks with two African diplomats.

Ngatia said the Tunisian envoy Hatem Landoulsi undertook to facilitate linkage between the SME sectors in his country and Kenya in a bid to expand the sphere of business and job creation.

“We held fruitful deliberations on strengthening bilateral trade relations between Kenya and Tunisia in agribusiness, tourism, and the textile industry. We are also working on modalities on how Tunisia can aid in building the SME industrial park for SME development, capacity building and transfer of skills in manufacturing,” he said.

Landoulsi was accompanied by Business Representative of Tunisia in Kenya Salim Yahia.

Kenya's Ambassador to the DRC, Congo (Brazzaville), Gabon and Central African Republic George Masafu also attended the meeting held at the KNCCI's head office in Nairobi.

Ngatia's discussion with Masafu centred on the business opportunities for Kenyan investors in the mineral-rich region.

"This is in recognition of the important role Kenya plays in the region as a centre of logistics and business. It is only through strong regional and international cooperation that we can create a formidable economy," Ngatia said.

In March, KNCCI in partnership with the Tunisian embassy organised the first Kenya-Tunisia Business Forum in Nairobi with the aim of creating long-term economic relations between the two countries.

Ngatia underscored the importance of bilateral meetings.

He held similar with World Chamber Federation president Harmad Buamin in Rio de Jenairo on MSMES role in the world market had paid off, with a breakthrough to Kenyan traders in accessing international market.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)