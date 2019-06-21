Kenya has saved over Sh74bn through Huduma Namba - Uhuru

The country has saved over Sh74 billion through the Huduma Namba registration exercise, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President said that cumulatively, the 52 centres spread across Kenya have served over 24 million Kenyans since inception.

“These centres offer over 104 different services with a customer satisfaction level of 95 per cent,” Uhuru said.

The President spoke on Friday during the 7th African Public Service Day at the KICC.

The mass registration for the Huduma Namba ended on May 18.

Kenyans in the diaspora had until June 20 to register for the same. Their mass registration started on May 6.