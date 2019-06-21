Kenya has saved over Sh74bn through Huduma Namba - Uhuru

• The mass registration for the Huduma Namba ended on May 18.
The country has saved over Sh74 billion through the Huduma Namba registration exercise, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.
The President said that cumulatively, the 52 centres spread across Kenya have served over 24 million Kenyans since inception.
“These centres offer over 104 different services with a customer satisfaction level of 95 per cent,” Uhuru said.
The President spoke on Friday during the 7th African Public Service Day at the KICC.
Kenyans in the diaspora had until June 20 to register for the same. Their mass registration started on May 6.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i last month had said no one will be forced to register and assured Kenyans that their details captured in the system will be secure.
The countrywide Huduma registration exercise was launched by Uhuru on April 2 in Machakos county.
Kenya Human Rights Commission, Nubian Rights Forum, and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights had tried to stop the exercise at Milimani Law Courts but were overruled by the court.
The groups had said that the condition that no one would access government services without a Huduma Namba was a violation of fundamental rights protected under the Bill of Rights.
The High Court ruled the registration could continue provided Kenyans are not compelled to be listed and DNA is not taken as part of the drive.
The exercise had been supported by various politicians who said it will ensure that the government provides its services to the citizens efficiently.
Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna on Thursday confirmed the government has no plan of carrying out a second registration for Huduma Namba.