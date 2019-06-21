Close

Kenya has saved over Sh74bn through Huduma Namba - Uhuru

The 52 Huduma Namba centres across the country have offered over 104 services.

• The mass registration for the Huduma Namba ended on May 18.

• Interior CS Fred Matiang'i assured Kenyans that their details captured in the system will be secure.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
21 June 2019 - 14:14
President Uhuru Kenyatta makes his address during the official opening of the Continental Celebration of the 2019 Africa Public Service Day at KICC, Nairobi on June 21, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta makes his address during the official opening of the Continental Celebration of the 2019 Africa Public Service Day at KICC, Nairobi on June 21, 2019.
Image: PSCU

The country has saved over Sh74 billion through the Huduma Namba registration exercise, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The President said that cumulatively, the 52 centres spread across Kenya have served over 24 million Kenyans since inception.

“These centres offer over 104 different services with a customer satisfaction level of 95 per cent,” Uhuru said.

 

The President spoke on Friday during the 7th African Public Service Day at the KICC.

 

The mass registration for the Huduma Namba ended on May 18.

Kenyans in the diaspora had until June 20 to register for the same. Their mass registration started on May 6.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours exhibition stand during the official opening of the Continental Celebration of the 2019 Africa Public Service Day at KICC, Nairobi on June 21, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta tours exhibition stand during the official opening of the Continental Celebration of the 2019 Africa Public Service Day at KICC, Nairobi on June 21, 2019.
Image: PSCU

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i last month had said no one will be forced to register and assured Kenyans that their details captured in the system will be secure.

The countrywide Huduma registration exercise was launched by Uhuru on April 2 in Machakos county.

Kenya Human Rights Commission, Nubian Rights Forum, and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights had tried to stop the exercise at Milimani Law Courts but were overruled by the court.

 

The groups had said that the condition that no one would access government services without a Huduma Namba was a violation of fundamental rights protected under the Bill of Rights.

 

The High Court ruled the registration could continue provided Kenyans are not compelled to be listed and DNA is not taken as part of the drive.

The exercise had been supported by various politicians who said it will ensure that the government provides its services to the citizens efficiently.

Government Spokesman  Cyrus Oguna on Thursday confirmed the government has no plan of carrying out a second registration for Huduma Namba.

