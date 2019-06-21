Finance expert named CEO of jumbo protection foundation

Miles Geldard, A Kenya-based financial expert, was named on Thursday the first CEO of the Elephant Protection Initiative foundation.

EPI said in a statement Geldard's appointment was crucial in protecting elephants and mobilising resources for conservation in 19 African countries.

"Miles Geldard has decades of experience in finance, is a committed conservationist, and has worked and lived across Africa," EPI said.

Geldard said, "I’m enormously excited by the opportunity to play such an important and unique role in elephant conservation. The EPI brings together an extraordinary range of African countries, united in their desire to save their elephants. I will do my utmost to help them achieve that goal."

Geldard has been an adviser to the Central Bank of Botswana, a global multi-asset investment manager in Europe and Asia with JP Morgan and most recently head of strategy at Jupiter Asset Management.

The EPI Foundation is the new secretariat helping its 19 African member states to raise the money to implement their Elephant Action Plans.

The plans aim to ensure a sustainable future for Africa’s elephants and a better future for the people who live alongside them.