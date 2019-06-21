Ex-presidential hopeful Jaffer remanded in Marsabit over bhang seizure

Former presidential aspirant Jaffeer Isaak was arraigned on Thursday in Marsabit on charges of transporting 445kg bhang worthSh11.25 million.

Appearing before Marsabit magistrate Tom Mbayaki Wafula, Isaak denied the charges, calling them and his treatment malicious.

He said he was ready to deposit his passport with the court and would not in any way interfere with the case. He said his family lives in Nairobi and he has relatives in Moyale.

He was remanded, however, until June 26 when the case will be mentioned and bail or bond determined. A pre-bail report will be presented.

Isaak was arrested on Wednesday evening on the Moyale-Marsabit road while driving a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser towing a trailer.

Police said he resisted a search and was taken to Marsabit police station where officers found 445kg bhang.

The prosecution opposed Isaak's release on bail or bond, saying he is a flight risk and frequently intimidated officers on the road. The state prosecutor said he lives in both Kenya and Europe.