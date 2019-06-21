Close

DEMOLITION STOPPED

Court to visit posh estate in riparian land case

Superior Homes is challenging a notice by WRMA to demolish houses alleged to be on river reserve

In Summary

• Hydrological expert has ruled out possibility of floods entering houses put up by Superior Homes.

• Justice George Odunga last year issued orders stopping demolition of homes.

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
21 June 2019 - 06:00
An aerial view of Green Park estate in Athi River. /COURTESY
An aerial view of Green Park estate in Athi River. /COURTESY

The High court will on Friday visit Green Park Estate to ascertain alleged flooding caused by multimillion-shilling houses put up by Superior Homes in Athi River town.

The Water Resources Management  Authority says the homes are on riparian reserve and should be demolished.

 Justice Oscar Angote said after hearing evidence from witnesses and experts, the court will move to the site to assess the allegations by WRMA .

“The site visit will give the court opportunity to decide on the dispute between the parties before me," the judge said.

Owners whose houses have been threatened with demolition, experts who have given evidence and lawyers for the parties will be present.

A hydrological expert has ruled out the possibility of floods entering houses put up by Superior Homes in Machakos county.

Samuel Muriithi Kioni told Justice Angote the houses are not on riparian reserve as claimed by WRMA.

 He testified that flooding in Green Park Estate was likely due to backwater caused by flow obstruction at the Mombasa Road bridge.

"The floods would have been of high magnitude at about 100 cubic meters," he said.

 He told the judge no part of Green Park Estate is within the riparian reserve as demonstrated in a study.

 He said after the study it was recommended that a dyke about 100 meters be constructed to control any possible flooding.

 

 He gave his evidence in case where Superior Homes is challenging a notice by WARMA to demolish the houses on grounds that they are built on riparian reserve.

Justice George Odunga last year issued orders stopping the demolition following an urgent application filed by Superior Homes.

The company through lawyer Philip Nyachoti said the order issued on May 31, 2018 could not be complied with since time was inadequate to determine the  boundary dispute.

The judge halted the intended demolition or removal of  residents until the court made its decision on the  dispute between  the  company and WRMA.

 The  lawyer told the judge that the decision by the authority was illegal as it contravened the applicant's legitimate expectation and was motivated  by  extraneous purposes other than those recognised by law.

More:

Escape to bird sanctuary in the highlands

A nature trail winds through a canopy of trees down into a valley.
Sasa
2 weeks ago

Green Park house owners get reprieve as court stops demolition

The High court has stopped the intended demolition of eight houses at Green Park Estate in Athi River pending hearing and determination of a ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
21 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    22h ago Africa

  4. US confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile
    20h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos