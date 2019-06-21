Cops linked to student's murder ‘tried to tamper with murder weapon’

The hearing of evidence into the murder of a 17-year-old Kilifi student will commence on September 26 and run for two consecutive days.

Eleven witnesses have been lined up in the case where rights' group Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) and the State have sued police constables Amos Kipsang’ and Simeon Ayodo for allegedly murdering Katana Kazungu.

A bullet killed Kazungu on July 26, last year, an autopsy report revealed.

The postmortem showed the killer-shot was at close range.

Prosecutor Babra Sombo told Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Githinji that the accused attempted to interfere with the evidence.

“The witnesses will tell this court how the accused tried to tamper with the murder weapon,” he said.

As proof, Mwea is set to produce three pistols – two Jerichos and a Sesca – the three officers had during the night shooting.

“She will show this court three magazines, 42 bullets, OB extracts, and a duty roster from Mariakani police station,” Sombo said.

Mwea will also show the court a copy of the arm-movement register from Mariakani police station and AP ward for June 25.

The bullet pierced Kazungu's back, passed through one side of the heart, and broke a rib before it exited through the stomach.

Kazungu was in a group of villagers that were pushing a stalled truck at Tsangatsini, Kaloleni when the three officers, including the accused, ambushed him and fired indiscriminately, the prosecution said.

Kazungu who was coming from a funeral anticipated a stipend when he helped push the vehicle that was transporting ballast.

Those to testify are the deceased's father Kazungu Fondo, truck owner Shem Oguka and driver Jordan Ojwang.

Others are businessman John Gishaga, ballistic expert, and a government pathologist will testify,

Independent Policing Oversight Authority investigating officer Sarah Mwea and three quarry workers will attest against Kipsang’ and Ayodo who denied the murder charge. The officers are out, each on Sh1 million bond.

The defense said they were yet to identify their witnesses.