Close

Uhuru rejects merchant shipping Bill amendment

In Summary

• Last week, MPs defeated a proposed amendment to deny government opportunity to revitalise the KNSL

by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
News
20 June 2019 - 18:19
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.
Image: FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has referred the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Act, 2019 to the House for consideration.

Uhuru in a memorandum to Speaker Justin Muturi said the amendment passed last week, if left unchallenged, will disadvantage Kenya National Shipping Line whose majority shareholding is held by the Government and Kenya Ports Authority.

“The President is concerned that the revival of the national shipping line will be greatly hampered and opportunities to create employment lost, especially for youth near maritime areas,” Muturi said.

“The President is therefore proposing to delete the proposed new subsection 16 (1A) (providing for ship ownership) shall not apply to a shipping line owned or controlled by the government. He is of the view that, this in effect, will assist the KNSL in collaborating with other partners, as is the international practice, to enhance its competitiveness in the regional and global shipping markets.”

On Wednesday last week, MPs defeated a proposed amendment to deny government opportunity to revitalise the KNSL by allowing it to run the Sh 30 billion Mombasa port second container terminal.

The amendment to the Merchant Shipping Act 2009 would have allowed KNSL to operate and maintain the terminal, CT2.

In a Miscellaneous Amendment Bill by Majority leader Aden Duale, the government sought to introduce a provision that would have given a Transport CS powers to override the Act.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of this Act, the Cabinet Secretary may, on the recommendation of the authority, by notice in the gazette and subject to such conditions as may be appropriate, exempt any government entity or enterprise from any provision of this Act,” the proposal reads.

As this was being introduced, KNSL was already in talks with the Kenya Ports Authority on the takeover plan.

Ports Managing Director Daniel Manduku earlier told MPs that they were instructed, by way of a Cabinet resolution, to initiate talks with KNSL over the plan.

During reviews of accounts of the moribund shipping line, the Public Investments Committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir red-flagged the deal on grounds it would benefit private companies.

But the Transport committee chaired by David Pkosing reasoned that the takeover was okay as long as the CS is not granted powers to "abuse" the merchant law.

Revival of moribund state shipping line hits headwinds

Coast MPs say the move a bid to privatise KNSL through backdoor
News
1 month ago

Changes in law will improve Kenya's shipping line – PS

Governments wants the KNSL to run the second container terminal
Business
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
News
20 June 2019 - 18:19

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    10h ago Africa

  4. US confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile
    8h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos